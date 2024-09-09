Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $113.03 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

