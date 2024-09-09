Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Corpay by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPAY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Shares of CPAY opened at $302.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.91.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

