Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 15,718 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,718 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after buying an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 588.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

