Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,548 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

