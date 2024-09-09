Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $157.15 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

