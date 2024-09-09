Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $221.15 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $367.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

