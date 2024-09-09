Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

Shares of NHTC stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

