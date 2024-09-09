Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 343,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 224,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $610.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

