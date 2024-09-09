Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average of $315.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

