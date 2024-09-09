Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $127,759.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,734.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.