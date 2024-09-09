Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nelnet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Nelnet by 97.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $110.61 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

