NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of NeoGenomics worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

