NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $526,581.00 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.
NET Power Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NPWR stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.62.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NET Power by 226.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 405,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NET Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET Power
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.