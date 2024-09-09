NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $526,581.00 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,912.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50.

NET Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NPWR stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NET Power by 226.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 405,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NET Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NET Power

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.