NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $77.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $10,015,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NetEase by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

