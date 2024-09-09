Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $685.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $685.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Netflix Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $659.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.66. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

