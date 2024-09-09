New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $185.36 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $191.33. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

