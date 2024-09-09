New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Copart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

