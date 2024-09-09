NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXRT
Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $44.89 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.