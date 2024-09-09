NIO (NYSE:NIO) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.30.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.
NIO Stock Up 3.5 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
