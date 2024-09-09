Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $954.76 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 989.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018,731 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $954,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 626.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,891,703,000 after buying an additional 13,203,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

