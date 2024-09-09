Norden Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

