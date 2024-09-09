Norden Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 310.9% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 984,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,092,000 after purchasing an additional 702,188 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 28.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $204.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.