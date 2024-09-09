Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,050,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 39.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 891,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $41.64 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

