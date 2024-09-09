Norden Group LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.