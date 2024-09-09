Norden Group LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,489,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after acquiring an additional 360,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $123.08 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

