Norden Group LLC Has $419,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $702.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $796.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $751.98. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

