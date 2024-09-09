Norden Group LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $510.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $521.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

