Norden Group LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Calix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $47.93.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

