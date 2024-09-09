Norden Group LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $10,302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $8,855,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.



