Norden Group LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $24,601,076. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $471.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

