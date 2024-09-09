Norden Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 100.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,415,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,312 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,259,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,172,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,806,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

BATS BBJP opened at $56.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

