Norden Group LLC Invests $367,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

