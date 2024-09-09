Norden Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $357.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

