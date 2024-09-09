Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $134.44.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

