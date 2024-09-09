Norden Group LLC Purchases 416 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $360.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $371.19. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

