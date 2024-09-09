Norden Group LLC Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 163.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

