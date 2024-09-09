Norden Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

