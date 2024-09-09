Norden Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.14 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

