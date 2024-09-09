Norden Group LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after buying an additional 233,285 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

