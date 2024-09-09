Norden Group LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,107,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

