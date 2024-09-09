Norden Group LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

BMY opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

