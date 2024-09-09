Norden Group LLC Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norden Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 124,860 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,161,013 shares of company stock valued at $129,356,749 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

