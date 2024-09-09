Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,028. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NOC opened at $515.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $528.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

