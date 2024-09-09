NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $72.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

