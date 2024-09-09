NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 780.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

