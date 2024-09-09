NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 970.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.