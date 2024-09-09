NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 674.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 861.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,396,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,149,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 626.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,891,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203,492 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.