NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 857.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,570,144 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,320,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 931.5% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 53,505 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 878.7% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 645,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 579,616 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 887.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 23,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 881.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 10,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

