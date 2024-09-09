Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $189.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $184.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.08 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,836,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 698,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.