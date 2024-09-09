Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 83,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $1,230,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 84,639 shares of company stock worth $1,258,154 in the last 90 days. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

